Jussie Smollett Sources Clarifying Statements

Sources close to Jussie Smollett are trying to clear up some statements about his alleged attack in Chicago. They first tell TMZ that the “Empire” star did not refuse to hand over his phone records to cops. Instead, they say officers informally asked him to surrender his phone and he felt uncomfortable at the time, but now he is in the process of providing it to them. The sources add that the suspects were not wearing MAGA hats, but screamed “MAGA country” during the attack, and that Smollett kept the rope around his neck to preserve the evidence. His family released a statement saying Smollett’s story has never changed and he is a victim of a racial and homophobic hate crime.

Police say they are still trying to find surveillance footage of the attack but have released a photo of the persons of interest. Smollett is still scheduled to perform at the Troubadour in West Hollywood tomorrow.

