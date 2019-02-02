Overcoming poverty and racism, Julia Carson served nearly two decades in the Indiana legislature and in an Indianapolis administrative office before winning election to the U.S. House in 1996.

As the first African American and woman to represent the Indiana state capital, she focused on issues that affected working–class Americans, as she championed children’s issues, women’s rights, and efforts to reduce homelessness.

Since passing away in December, 2007, Carson’s memory and legacy has lived on through many other community leaders including her grandson Andre Carson who continues to fight the good fight for the community he and his grand-mother loved.

Julia Carson was honored at WTLC’s 50th Anniversary Gala, hit the play button above, to see the the change that she represented over the years.

Remembering Julia Carson, The First Black Woman To Represent The Indiana State Capital was originally published on tlcnaptown.com

Written By: Lauren Beasley Posted 7 hours ago

