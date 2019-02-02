CLOSE
Feature Story
Bow Wow And On-And-Off-Again GF Leslie Holden Arrested In Atlanta After Fight

The "Growing Up Hip Hop" ex-couple was charged with battery by the Atlanta authorities.

World Premiere Of Disney's 'Monkey Kingdom'

Source: Charley Gallay / Getty

Another reality star has been arrested!

This time around it’s “Growing Up Hip Hop’s” Bow Wow that were taken in by authorities and charged with battery of his on-and-off-again girlfriend and reality co-star Leslie Holden (aka Kiyomi Leslie).

According to WSB-TV, Atlanta police officers were called around 4:15 a.m. on Saturday morning. When they arrived to the scene, Holden told authorities that she had been assaulted by the 31-year-old rapper.

However, both were arrested after police claim they couldn’t determine who was the “primary aggressor.”

“Both parties did sustain visible minor injuries. Officers were unable to determine the primary aggressor of the altercation, so both parties were charged with battery,” a statement sent to PEOPLE read.

“Both parties are being processed and will be transported to Fulton County Jail,” police added.

Here’s a look at their mugshots.

TMZ reported that Bow Wow, who has been in town promoting his mother’s clothing boutique during Super Bowl weekend, was released on bail on Saturday afternoon.

Holden is currently being held on $8,000 in Fulton County jail.

Bow Wow has yet to release a statement to the public about his arrest.

This is a developing story and we will provide updates as they become available. 

Bow Wow And On-And-Off-Again GF Leslie Holden Arrested In Atlanta After Fight was originally published on hellobeautiful.com

