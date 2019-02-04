CLOSE
Young & The Restless Star Kristoff St. John Found Dead In His Home

The 2007 Daytime Creative Arts and Entertainment EMMY Awards - Portraits

Source: Marc Bryan-Brown / Getty

 

Sad news to report. Kristoff St. John, who has starred in the popular soap opera “Young & the Restless” as Neil Winters, has been found dead at 52.

TMZ reports his body was found yesterday, “Law enforcement sources tell us one of Kristoff’s friends went to check on him at the actor’s home in San Fernando Valley, and found his body. Police and paramedics were alerted and responded to the house. We’re told Kristoff was pronounced dead on the scene. We’re told there was no sign of foul play, however one source says alcohol might have played a role.”

The Emmy and NAACP Image Award winner had reportedly been struggling with mental health issues since his son, Julian, committed suicide in 2014. His son was only 25 years old. TMZ claims, “In 2017, around the anniversary of Julian’s suicide, Kristoff threatened to kill himself with a gun. Cops placed him under a 72-hour hold for psychiatric evaluation.”

RELATED STORY: Young and Restless Star Allegedly Threatens to Kill Himself

His wife, Mia St. John, told Entertainment Tonight at the time, “I want the world to know the truth about what is happening with Kristoff, because currently there is inaccurate, and fabricated information being reported by certain online outlets. No parent should ever have to bury their child, and for those who do, it is a nightmare that haunts you forever. The death of our beloved son Julian, has taken a toll on both of us. He is an actor and while he may appear whole on the outside, his heart is broken. As a society we need to start taking mental health seriously and realize that no one is immune.”

RELATED STORY: ‘Young & The Restless’ Star Kristoff St. John Is Suing Mental Health Facility Where Son Committed Suicide

She continued, “Last week, an incident occurred, that pushed him to the breaking point, but was not accurately reported. I hope that at this moment we can all wrap our arms around Kristoff and help him in this time of need. Help him heal and move forward. This is not a ‘gossip’ story, or an interesting headline, this is a man trying to deal with a tragedy, that has torn apart his soul. Right now what he needs is your thoughts and prayers.”

Our condolences go out to his friends, family and supporters,

Young & The Restless Star Kristoff St. John Found Dead In His Home was originally published on woldcnews.com

Photos
