CLOSE
Feature Story
HomeFeature Story

Virginia Lt. Governor Justin Fairfax Defends Himself After Sexual Assault Allegation Surface

0 reads
Leave a comment
Virgina Democratic gubernatorial candidate Ralph Northam held a rally at George Mason University after voters hit the polls.

Source: The Washington Post / Getty

Early Monday morning, Virginia Lieutenant Governor Justin Fairfax released a statement denying allegations of Sexual Assualt.

Virginia Lt. Gov. Justin Fairfax deni an unverified allegation of sexual assault that was published on the same website that first published an image of Gov. Ralph Northam’s alleged yearbook photo that shows two men, one in blackface and another in a Ku Klux Klan uniform.

ALSO READ: Virginia Governor’s Yearbook Page Shows Two People In Blackface, KKK Attire

The allegation involves an unsubstantiated claim of sexual assault against Fairfax during the Democratic National Convention in 2004.

The website BigLeaguePolitics.com reports A woman named Vanessa Tyson says that “a man” who allegedly sexually assaulted her at the 2004 Democratic National Convention is now an office-holder about to get a “very big promotion.” In 2004, Fairfax worked for John Kerry’s 2004 Presidental campaign.

Tyson hasn’t responded to her claims as of yet.

These claims come as Fairfax may be poisied to become the Governor of Virginia if the man who currently holds the seat, Ralph Northam resigns after the release of the racist yearbook photos.

 

Source: BigLeaguePolitics.com, WUSA9.com

RELATED: Northeast D.C. Native Justin Fairfax Next In Line To Become Governor If Ralph Northam Steps Down

RELATED: Governor Of Virginia Refuses To Resign After Racist Images Surface

 

Virginia Lt. Governor Justin Fairfax Defends Himself After Sexual Assault Allegation Surface was originally published on woldcnews.com

Also On 100.3:
Russ Parr Meet & Greet at Brothers
Russ Parr Visit to Cincinnati
37 photos
comments – add yours
Videos
Latest
NEW MUSIC: Toni Braxton – Long As I…
 10 months ago
03.28.18
WGCI Summer Jam 2014
Prince & Paris Jackson Riding & Jamming to…
 1 year ago
01.07.18
Mary J. Blige attends the Floyd Mayweather/Manny Pacquiao fight in Las Vegas
Mary J Bilge Ex Husband Blames Being Hospitalized…
 1 year ago
01.07.18
President Obama
SZA Reacts To Being Featured on Barack Obama…
 1 year ago
01.07.18
Christian Louboutin Speaks On Cardi B.’s ‘Bodak Yellow’
 1 year ago
10.05.17
Jessie T. Usher Visits The Rickey Smiley Morning Show!
Usher Says He Doesn’t Have Herpes!
 1 year ago
09.08.17
Beyoncé’s Friends And Family Recreate Her Formation Look…
 1 year ago
09.04.17
Rolling StoneVerizon Wireless Pre-GRAMMY Concert with The Fugees
Fugees Has New Song [LISTEN]
 2 years ago
07.16.17
Jay-Z Drops Major Gems About His Personal Life…
 2 years ago
07.01.17
Did Jay-Z Slam Kim Kardashian On His New…
 2 years ago
07.01.17
Rihanna Proves Once Again That She’s Queen Of…
 2 years ago
06.27.17
Here’s How BET Kept Chris Brown And Karrueche…
 2 years ago
06.27.17
Tito Jackson “One Way Street” [NEW MUSIC]
 2 years ago
04.18.17
Dr. Conrad Murray Trial
Michael Jackson’s Doctor tells it all!!
 2 years ago
03.23.17
Photos
×
Don't show this to me again
Not now
Close