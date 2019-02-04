Dr. Virginia Caine once said “it’s our responsibility to be prepared to protect the public health,” and since beginning her career in the medical field, she has become of most vocal and passionate public health advocate, starting with her own community, Indianapolis.

As the current Marion County Public Health Director, Dr. Caine has continued to push the envelope about the issues that effect her peers and future generations. When she is not on duty in Indianapolis, the infectious disease expert can be found advocating nationally and internationally for better public health.

At WTLC’s 50th Anniversary Gala, Dr. Virginia Caine was honored for her amazing work and passion.

Hit the play button above, to see the the change that Dr. Caine continues to represent in the community.

Dr. Virginia Caine’s Passion For Public Health Continues To Change Lives was originally published on tlcnaptown.com

Written By: Lauren Beasley Posted 8 hours ago

