Known for his work at radio station WTLC, for his gospel recordings and for founding the StarQuest talent competition, you can’t mention the name Al Hobbs without acknowledging the lives that he changed.

Hobbs, known as “The Bishop,” was known for his authoritative presence yet gentle spirit. A professional artist, announcer, meeting planner, event coordinator and successful entrepreneur, he always made a difference with anything he was involved in and he was loved by many and respected by even more.

At WTLC’s 50th Anniversary Gala, Al “The Bishop” Hobbs was honored for his amazing work and impact.

Hit the play button above, to see the the change that Hobbs represented in the community.

Remembering The Legend: Al “The Bishop” Hobbs was originally published on tlcnaptown.com

Written By: Lauren Beasley Posted 8 hours ago

