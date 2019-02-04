Love And R&B’s Mini Concert Featuring: Maurice White

Lets get your week started off on the right foot with a little Mini Concert featuring Grammy winner, singer – songwriter, arranger and producer; the late Maurice White. As many of you all may know White was the founder and primary songwriter / producer of Earth Wind & Fire. White stopped touring with the band in the early 1990’s but was still active with their music and all of its entities until his death in February 2016.

Tonight we’ll honor him on the anniversary of his death!

Click on our Facebook page and share your favorite Maurice White songs, we’ll be playing them throughout the night. Here’s ”I Need You”, for you to check out and remember, it’s all #LoveAndRnB !

