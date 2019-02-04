Marley Dias Is Changing The World Through Books

Entertainment
| 02.04.19
Leave a comment
Dismiss

Kids like Marley Dias makes us feel hopeful for the future.

Dias first gained national attention after she launched the #1000BlackGirlBooks back in 2015 after she noticed a minimal amount of books with Black female characters.

Now at 14-years-old, Marley has since become an author and she is continuing her mission to increase representation in literature. Most recently she partnered with Walmart for their Reign On initiative which “celebrates young African-American kings and queens who are shaping the future.”

Check out the full interview above to learn more about Walmart’s campaign and hear more from Ms. Dias who we believe is going to change the world one day!

HEAD BACK TO THE BLACKAMERICAWEB.COM HOMEPAGE 

Marley Dias Is Changing The World Through Books was originally published on thedlhughleyshow.com

comments – add yours
Videos
Latest
NEW MUSIC: Toni Braxton – Long As I…
 10 months ago
03.28.18
WGCI Summer Jam 2014
Prince & Paris Jackson Riding & Jamming to…
 1 year ago
01.07.18
Mary J. Blige attends the Floyd Mayweather/Manny Pacquiao fight in Las Vegas
Mary J Bilge Ex Husband Blames Being Hospitalized…
 1 year ago
01.07.18
President Obama
SZA Reacts To Being Featured on Barack Obama…
 1 year ago
01.07.18
Christian Louboutin Speaks On Cardi B.’s ‘Bodak Yellow’
 1 year ago
10.05.17
Jessie T. Usher Visits The Rickey Smiley Morning Show!
Usher Says He Doesn’t Have Herpes!
 1 year ago
09.08.17
Beyoncé’s Friends And Family Recreate Her Formation Look…
 1 year ago
09.04.17
Rolling StoneVerizon Wireless Pre-GRAMMY Concert with The Fugees
Fugees Has New Song [LISTEN]
 2 years ago
07.16.17
Jay-Z Drops Major Gems About His Personal Life…
 2 years ago
07.01.17
Did Jay-Z Slam Kim Kardashian On His New…
 2 years ago
07.01.17
Rihanna Proves Once Again That She’s Queen Of…
 2 years ago
06.27.17
Here’s How BET Kept Chris Brown And Karrueche…
 2 years ago
06.27.17
Tito Jackson “One Way Street” [NEW MUSIC]
 2 years ago
04.18.17
Dr. Conrad Murray Trial
Michael Jackson’s Doctor tells it all!!
 2 years ago
03.23.17
Photos
×
Don't show this to me again
Not now
Close