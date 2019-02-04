Y&R Star Kristoff St. John Dead at 52

If you are a fan of the Young & The Restless then you definitely are grieving right now. Kristoff St. John, best known for his role on the long-running soap opera, has passed away at 52 years old.

According to TMZ. com, St. John was found in his home Sunday. Police and paramedics were called and reports say that he was pronounced dead at the scene. There are no reports of foul play but sources believe that alcohol may have played a role. St. John played the character Neil Winters on the show since 1991.

Kristoff and his ex-wife lost their son in 2014 to suicide. In 2017, very close to the anniversary of the suicide of his son, St. John was also placed on a 72-hour hold after threatening to kill himself.

May he rest easy.

Written By: Divine Martino Posted 12 hours ago

