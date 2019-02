Did you know that advertisers paid more than $5 million for 30 seconds worth of commercials during Superbowl 53? If you missed it, check out some the ads below:

Bud Light-‘Game of Thrones’”

Mercedes-Benz A Class:

Amazon Alexa

NFL 100th Season

Check Out Some Commercials From the Big Game! was originally published on www.mycolumbusmagic.com

Written By: Divine Martino Posted 12 hours ago

Also On 100.3: