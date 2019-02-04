Why We Should Be Uplifting Bow Wow Instead Of Making Fun Of Him After Fight With Ex-Girlfriend

Text “RICKEY” to 71007 to join the Rickey Smiley Morning Show mobile club for exclusive news. (Terms and conditions).
Over the weekend Bow Wow’s mug shot went viral after he got into an altercation with his ex-girlfriend, Leslie Holden. People clowned Bow Wow for having all the scratches on his face and being arrested.
Sign Up For Our Newsletter!
Headkrack spoke about the incident and how people keep clowning him when they should really be uplifting him. If the young lady had scratches on her we would all be saying something different.
SEE ALSO: Bow Wow Arrested In Atlanta After Fight With Woman
It takes a lot for someone to hold themselves back while getting beat up. At this time we need to be uplifting him for not fighting back. Da Brat also mentioned that on multiple occasions people have told Bow Wow not to be involved with Holden because she’s toxic.
If you haven’t heard by now Tekashi 6ix9ine has pleaded guilty to several accounts and is telling on everyone involved in the crimes. Tekashi in court mentioned he helped do the crimes and still faces up to 47 years in prison.
See photos of Bow Wow through the years below.
ALSO TRENDING ON RICKEYSMILEYMORNINGSHOW.COM:
- ‘Young & The Restless’ Star Kristoff St. John Dies At 52
- Woman Speaks Out After Alleged Sexual Assault Inside An Atlanta Night Club
- ‘Empire’ Star Jussie Smollett Hospitalized In Chicago After Alleged Homophobic Attack
Star Transformation: Bow Wow Over The Years
Star Transformation: Bow Wow Over The Years
1. Lil Bow Wow circa 2000Source: 1 of 15
2. Radio Music Awards 2000Source: 2 of 15
3. LeBron James, Bow Wow and Magic Johnson visit MTV’s ‘TRL’ in 2003Source: 3 of 15
4. Bobby V, Marques Houston and Bow Wow in New York City New York in 2005Source: 4 of 15
5. BET’s ‘106th & Park’ appearance in 2006Source: 5 of 15
6. Bow Wow during ‘The Fast and The Furious 3: Tokyo Drift’ PremiereSource: 6 of 15
7. Chris Brown and Bow Wow in 2006Source: 7 of 15
8. Bow Wow & Ciara at the Grand Opening of Taste BoutiqueSource: 8 of 15
9. ‘106 & Party’ taping with Bow Wow& Omarion in 2007Source: 9 of 15
10. Bow Wow & CiaraSource: 10 of 15
11. BET Hip Hop Awards 2014 with Erica MenaSource: 11 of 15
12. Bow Wow hosting 106 & Park Live in 2014Source: 12 of 15
13. Appearance at the premiere of ‘Angry Birds’ in 2016Source: 13 of 15
14. ‘Growing Up Hip Hop Atlanta’ New York PremiereSource: 14 of 15
15. Shad Moss visits ‘The Talk’ during ‘CSI: Cyber’ promo run in 2015Source: 15 of 15
Why We Should Be Uplifting Bow Wow Instead Of Making Fun Of Him After Fight With Ex-Girlfriend was originally published on rickeysmileymorningshow.com