Over the weekend Bow Wow’s mug shot went viral after he got into an altercation with his ex-girlfriend, Leslie Holden. People clowned Bow Wow for having all the scratches on his face and being arrested.

Headkrack spoke about the incident and how people keep clowning him when they should really be uplifting him. If the young lady had scratches on her we would all be saying something different.

It takes a lot for someone to hold themselves back while getting beat up. At this time we need to be uplifting him for not fighting back. Da Brat also mentioned that on multiple occasions people have told Bow Wow not to be involved with Holden because she’s toxic.

Why We Should Be Uplifting Bow Wow Instead Of Making Fun Of Him After Fight With Ex-Girlfriend was originally published on rickeysmileymorningshow.com