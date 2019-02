This morning, after all of the news that broke over the weekend about Gov. Ralph Northam’s yearbook stupidities, Angie had an extra session of “politics as usual”. Our special guest was Richmond City Councilman Dr. Mike Jones, who previously vouched for Gov. Northam but now wants him out. See the full interview below…

February 4, 2019

