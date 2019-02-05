If you’re looking for the perfect way to bring your evening to a close, tune in to the Bobby Brown Mini Concert ! Tonight we’ll bring you a few of of his most famous hits! Get ready its going down tonight starting at 7 pm, stay tuned we’ve got Al B Sure! with us !
Tonight we’ll celebrate his 50th birthday !
Click on our Facebook page and share your favorite Bobby Brown songs, we’ll be playing them throughout the night. Here’s ”My Prerogative”, for you to check out and remember, it’s all #LoveAndRnB!
Love And R&B’s Mini Concert Featuring: Bobby Brown was originally published on mymajicdc.com