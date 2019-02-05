Russ says he managed to get a copy of Donald Trump’s State Of The Union Address script and shares what Trump will discuss. He says Trump will promise not to tick off our enemies and put our troops in danger, he’ll admit to giving tax breaks to big corporations and even share his own tax information with the public.

Don’t Miss Out! Follow The Russ Parr Show on Twitter and Instagram

Keep Up With The Russ Parr Morning Show On Facebook Too!

Close Thank you for subscribing!

#RussRant: Trump’s State Of The Union Address was originally published on blackamericaweb.com

Written By: Jamai Harris Posted 5 hours ago

Also On 100.3: