RussRant: Trump’s State Of The Union Address

| 02.05.19
Russ says he managed to get a copy of Donald Trump’s State Of The Union Address script and shares what Trump will discuss.  He says Trump will promise not to tick off our enemies and put our troops in danger, he’ll admit to giving tax breaks to big corporations and even share his own tax information with the public.

