DL’s Top 10 Ways People Can Tell You’re Lying On Your Resume

You’ve probably heard the term “fake it til you make it” but that doesn’t mean on your job applications. Interviewers can usually tell when someone is lying on their resume when they leave out dates, give too many details on the cover letter, or they under share. Bottom line, don’t lie to get a job.

Written By: Jamai Harris Posted 5 hours ago

