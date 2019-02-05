How Rev. Mozel Sanders Need To Feed The Hungry Started An Amazing Thanksgiving Tradition [VIDEO]

Black Music Month
| 02.05.19
Leave a comment
Dismiss

Disturbed by seeing a man hungry on Thanksgiving Day, the late Rev. Mozel Sanders started feeding the hungry on Thanksgiving. Since has passing, it has grown to an annual tradition, where it aims to help feed about 40,000 people around Indianapolis each year.

Just last year, nearly 2,000 people lent their time and effort to continue the tradition of providing a Thanksgiving meal of turkey, dressing, green beans and dessert to those less fortunate around the city of Indianapolis.

The volunteers prepared 15,000 pounds of turkey, 10,000 pounds of dressing, 2,000 cans of green beans, 1,200 gallons of gravy, 10,000 pounds of apple crisp and 80,000 dinner rolls.

Rev. Sanders was honored at WTLC’s 50th Anniversary Gala late last year, hit the play button above, to see the the change the impact and change that he provided for the city of Indianapolis.

How Rev. Mozel Sanders Need To Feed The Hungry Started An Amazing Thanksgiving Tradition [VIDEO] was originally published on tlcnaptown.com

Also On 100.3:
Russ Parr Meet & Greet at Brothers
Russ Parr Visit to Cincinnati
37 photos
comments – add yours
Videos
Latest
NEW MUSIC: Toni Braxton – Long As I…
 10 months ago
03.28.18
WGCI Summer Jam 2014
Prince & Paris Jackson Riding & Jamming to…
 1 year ago
01.07.18
Mary J. Blige attends the Floyd Mayweather/Manny Pacquiao fight in Las Vegas
Mary J Bilge Ex Husband Blames Being Hospitalized…
 1 year ago
01.07.18
President Obama
SZA Reacts To Being Featured on Barack Obama…
 1 year ago
01.07.18
Christian Louboutin Speaks On Cardi B.’s ‘Bodak Yellow’
 1 year ago
10.05.17
Jessie T. Usher Visits The Rickey Smiley Morning Show!
Usher Says He Doesn’t Have Herpes!
 1 year ago
09.08.17
Beyoncé’s Friends And Family Recreate Her Formation Look…
 1 year ago
09.04.17
Rolling StoneVerizon Wireless Pre-GRAMMY Concert with The Fugees
Fugees Has New Song [LISTEN]
 2 years ago
07.16.17
Jay-Z Drops Major Gems About His Personal Life…
 2 years ago
07.01.17
Did Jay-Z Slam Kim Kardashian On His New…
 2 years ago
07.01.17
Rihanna Proves Once Again That She’s Queen Of…
 2 years ago
06.27.17
Here’s How BET Kept Chris Brown And Karrueche…
 2 years ago
06.27.17
Tito Jackson “One Way Street” [NEW MUSIC]
 2 years ago
04.18.17
Dr. Conrad Murray Trial
Michael Jackson’s Doctor tells it all!!
 2 years ago
03.23.17
Photos
×
Don't show this to me again
Not now
Close