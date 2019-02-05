Tune in to the show tonight to catch another edition of the #OhSoReal Scenario with Al B Sure! Tonight, Anastasia is asking for your advice, give us a call, (844) 258-8762 or feel free to leave your comments on our Facebook page!

Anastasia is in her early 30’s dating 35 year old Omar. Anastasia says it’s been three months, they’ve been on multiple dates she’s even met some of his family but Omar hasn’t mentioned the possibility of a relationship. When they first met it seemed like they both were on the same page. Tonight, Anastasia wants to know if it’s possible someone else is in the picture and he’s just using her for sex or is Omar really taking his time and a relationship is still an option for them.

Connect With Us On Social Media

Facebook: @LRnBRadio

Twitter: @LRnB_radio

Instagram: @LRnB_Radio

Love And R&B’s #OHSOREALScenario was originally published on mymajicdc.com

Also On 100.3: