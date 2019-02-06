After 7’s Music Continues To Be Timeless Despite The Changing Industry

Black Music Month
02.06.19
Founded in Indiana by brothers Kevon and Melvin Edmonds along with friend Keith Mitchell, After 7 began as a trio intent on refining their live show at local venues. Since then the trio has taken the R&B charts by star multiple times with enduring hits such as “Heat of the Moment,” “Ready or Not,” and “Nights Like This.”

Melvin officially left the group in the early 2000s and his son, Jason Edmonds now performs with them but this trio still hasn’t missed a beat.

Their last album “Timeless” was named one of the Top 10 2016 R&B Albums by the R&B Music site, You Know I Got Soul and named 2017 Best R&B Male Group Album (via popular fan vote) by Soul Effects TV.

In late October of last year, After 7 was honored at WTLC’s 50th Anniversary Gala, hit the play button above, to see the the change that After 7 has had in music.

