Black Man Found Dead Hanging In A Cell In The Same Jail Where Sandra Bland Died

An inmate at the Waller County Jail passed away two days after he was found hanging in his cell.

34-year-old Evan Lyndell Parker, was found hanging in his cell Jan. 25 and he was taken to a hospital where he died two days later, according to KHOU.

Parker was booked into the jail on January 10 on murder and aggravated assault charges.

The Waller County District Attorney’s Office issued the following statement on Friday:

There was an apparent suicide attempt at the Waller County Jail in the early morning hours of January 25, 2019. Upon discovery of the male inmate he was rushed to the hospital in Houston where he is alive and being treated for his injuries. At the request of the Waller County Sheriff, the F.B.I. and the Texas Rangers have been asked to take the lead in the investigation surrounding the suicide attempt. At this time there is no information to show that any procedures or guidelines were not followed by the jail staff.

The Texas Rangers and Texas Commission on Jail Standards are investigating the case, just like they did four years ago when a similar incident occurred at the Waller County Jail. 28-year-old Sandra Bland was found hanging in her cell on July 13, 2015, three days after being arrested during a traffic stop. Her death was ruled a suicide though family members and activists disputed the cause of death and alleged racial violence against her.

Black Man Found Dead Hanging In A Cell In The Same Jail Where Sandra Bland Died was originally published on thedlhughleyshow.com

