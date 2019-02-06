CLOSE
Entertainment
HomeEntertainment

Alabama Attorney General Releases Video, Rules Police Shooting Of Emantic Bradford Jr. Was Justified

0 reads
Leave a comment

(AP Photo)

The Alabama police officer who shot and killed 21-year-old Emantic Bradford Jr. on Thanksgiving night at a mall will not face charges.

According to NBC News, State Attorney General Steve Marshall announced Tuesday that he concluded after his investigation that the officer did not break the law and will not be charged in the death of Bradford Jr.

Bradford was shooting at the Riverchase Galleria in Hoover as the officer, who has not been identified was responding to gunfire at the mall.

The attorney general’s report reportedly says the officer believed Bradford had fired the earlier shots and was justified in shooting him. The officer saw Bradford running toward the shooting scene with a gun and believed he was trying to kill the shooting victim, according to the report.

NBC reports, the officer “reasonably exercised his official powers, duties, or functions when he shot E. J. Bradford on the night of Nov. 22, 2018,” the report states. Accordingly, Alabama law declares his action “justified and not criminal.”

On Tuesday evening, protesters reportedly burned two American flags outside Hoover City Hall. They also spray painted the words “BLACK LIVES DON’T MATTER,” on the flags.

Demonstrator Carlos Chaverst Jr. told onlookers, “His life burned. And now this American flag is going to burn to represent what it’s like to be Black in America.”

40 Black Men & Youths Who Were Killed By Police

6 photos Launch gallery

40 Black Men & Youths Who Were Killed By Police

Continue reading 40 Black Men & Youths Who Were Killed By Police

40 Black Men & Youths Who Were Killed By Police

HEAD BACK TO THE BLACKAMERICAWEB.COM HOMEPAGE

Alabama Attorney General Releases Video, Rules Police Shooting Of Emantic Bradford Jr. Was Justified was originally published on thedlhughleyshow.com

comments – add yours
Videos
Latest
NEW MUSIC: Toni Braxton – Long As I…
 11 months ago
03.28.18
WGCI Summer Jam 2014
Prince & Paris Jackson Riding & Jamming to…
 1 year ago
01.07.18
Mary J. Blige attends the Floyd Mayweather/Manny Pacquiao fight in Las Vegas
Mary J Bilge Ex Husband Blames Being Hospitalized…
 1 year ago
01.07.18
President Obama
SZA Reacts To Being Featured on Barack Obama…
 1 year ago
01.07.18
Christian Louboutin Speaks On Cardi B.’s ‘Bodak Yellow’
 1 year ago
10.05.17
Jessie T. Usher Visits The Rickey Smiley Morning Show!
Usher Says He Doesn’t Have Herpes!
 1 year ago
09.08.17
Beyoncé’s Friends And Family Recreate Her Formation Look…
 1 year ago
09.04.17
Rolling StoneVerizon Wireless Pre-GRAMMY Concert with The Fugees
Fugees Has New Song [LISTEN]
 2 years ago
07.16.17
Jay-Z Drops Major Gems About His Personal Life…
 2 years ago
07.01.17
Did Jay-Z Slam Kim Kardashian On His New…
 2 years ago
07.01.17
Rihanna Proves Once Again That She’s Queen Of…
 2 years ago
06.27.17
Here’s How BET Kept Chris Brown And Karrueche…
 2 years ago
06.27.17
Tito Jackson “One Way Street” [NEW MUSIC]
 2 years ago
04.18.17
Dr. Conrad Murray Trial
Michael Jackson’s Doctor tells it all!!
 2 years ago
03.23.17
Photos
×
Don't show this to me again
Not now
Close