Two Ohio Students Hospitalized After Reported Overdose

The Pataskala Police Department and West Licking Joint Fire District responded to Licking Heights High School after two students reportedly overdosed Wednesday morning. It happened just before 8:15 a.m. at Licking Heights High School (4000 Mink Street Southwest). Both of the students were taken to Mount Carmel East. The 2 girls were 15 and 16 years of age, the police stated that the incident involved some kind of substance in a vape pen. Test results to find out the exact substance that was in the vape pen can take up to 2 weeks. The Superintendent sent home letters to families regarding the incident and the safety of children.

 

 

source; twitter

