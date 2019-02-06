The Pataskala Police Department and West Licking Joint Fire District responded to Licking Heights High School after two students reportedly overdosed Wednesday morning. It happened just before 8:15 a.m. at Licking Heights High School (4000 Mink Street Southwest). Both of the students were taken to Mount Carmel East. The 2 girls were 15 and 16 years of age, the police stated that the incident involved some kind of substance in a vape pen. Test results to find out the exact substance that was in the vape pen can take up to 2 weeks. The Superintendent sent home letters to families regarding the incident and the safety of children.

source; twitter

Two Ohio Students Hospitalized After Reported Overdose was originally published on mycolumbuspower.com

Written By: LadiesLoveLauny Posted 20 hours ago

Also On 100.3: