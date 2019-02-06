Hip-Hop Spot: French Montana Headed To Vegas, Frank Ocean To Release A New Album & More

News
| 02.06.19
Leave a comment
Dismiss

Text “RICKEY” to 71007 to join the Rickey Smiley Morning Show mobile club for exclusive news. (Terms and conditions).

French Montana can be added to the list of rappers getting Las Vegas residencies. It was confirmed recently that he will be performing at Drai’s in Vegas.

Sign Up For Our Newsletter!

So far Cardi B and Drake will be in Vegas and possibly some other entertainers are in talks about it.

SEE ALSO: French Montana Victim Of Home Invasion

Frank Ocean hasn’t come out with any new music in a while and we might be hearing from in soon. Headkrack mentioned the singer wrote out a cryptic message on social media and just might be releasing an album with SZA, Andre 3000 and Kendrick Lamar.

Lastly, 21 Savage is still on lockdown, but so many rappers are standing behind him including Card B. She wants people to read, educate themselves and then take action.

See photos of French Montana and the ladies he’s dated below!

ALSO TRENDING ON RICKEYSMILEYMORNINGSHOW.COM:

French Montana’s A-List Dating History

14 photos Launch gallery

French Montana’s A-List Dating History

Continue reading French Montana’s A-List Dating History

French Montana’s A-List Dating History

From Khloe to Iggy, check out the babes French has hooked.

Hip-Hop Spot: French Montana Headed To Vegas, Frank Ocean To Release A New Album & More was originally published on rickeysmileymorningshow.com

comments – add yours
Videos
Latest
NEW MUSIC: Toni Braxton – Long As I…
 11 months ago
03.28.18
WGCI Summer Jam 2014
Prince & Paris Jackson Riding & Jamming to…
 1 year ago
01.07.18
Mary J. Blige attends the Floyd Mayweather/Manny Pacquiao fight in Las Vegas
Mary J Bilge Ex Husband Blames Being Hospitalized…
 1 year ago
01.07.18
President Obama
SZA Reacts To Being Featured on Barack Obama…
 1 year ago
01.07.18
Christian Louboutin Speaks On Cardi B.’s ‘Bodak Yellow’
 1 year ago
10.05.17
Jessie T. Usher Visits The Rickey Smiley Morning Show!
Usher Says He Doesn’t Have Herpes!
 1 year ago
09.08.17
Beyoncé’s Friends And Family Recreate Her Formation Look…
 1 year ago
09.04.17
Rolling StoneVerizon Wireless Pre-GRAMMY Concert with The Fugees
Fugees Has New Song [LISTEN]
 2 years ago
07.16.17
Jay-Z Drops Major Gems About His Personal Life…
 2 years ago
07.01.17
Did Jay-Z Slam Kim Kardashian On His New…
 2 years ago
07.01.17
Rihanna Proves Once Again That She’s Queen Of…
 2 years ago
06.27.17
Here’s How BET Kept Chris Brown And Karrueche…
 2 years ago
06.27.17
Tito Jackson “One Way Street” [NEW MUSIC]
 2 years ago
04.18.17
Dr. Conrad Murray Trial
Michael Jackson’s Doctor tells it all!!
 2 years ago
03.23.17
Photos
×
Don't show this to me again
Not now
Close