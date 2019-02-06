What In The Black History Month?: Jennifer Lopez To Give Motown Tribute At Grammy Awards

Text “RICKEY” to 71007 to join the Rickey Smiley Morning Show mobile club for exclusive news. (Terms and conditions).

With Motown legends such as Diana Ross, Stevie Wonder, Gladys Knight and many more still alive it was shocking to many that Jennifer Lopez will perform for the Motown Tribute on the Grammy Awards. That’s right, “Ms. Jenny From The Block,” according to Love B Scott will dance and sing some of your favorite Motown songs.

Sign Up For Our Newsletter!

Close Thank you for subscribing!

Social media users after finding out the news couldn’t help but share how frustrated they were about this decision. Many even mentioned that other Black artists such as SZA, Daniel Caesar, India Arie, Fantasia and more must of been booked and busy not to be called to do this tribute.

Grammys: Jennifer Lopez is going to do a Motown tribute Literally every female soul singer: pic.twitter.com/Flr2JFrkdG — The Honorable Joshua Chenault (@joshuachenault1) February 5, 2019

How do you feel about @JLo doing the Motown tribute?

Me: pic.twitter.com/n7jUTiw5rs — KP (@kp_314) February 5, 2019

Dear #GRAMMYs Out of Anita, Beyonce, Lalah, India, Kelly Rowland, Latoya, Keyshia, Mary, Rihanna, Toni, Mariah, Monica, Brandy, Jill, Thee Diana, Faith, Patti, Gladys, Jennifer Hud, Jasmine Sullivan, Fantasia, Tamar, Kelly Price you get Jennifer Lopez to do Motown? Insulting. pic.twitter.com/Fs0xaN96lO — Is Your Activism Inclusive? (@2speak_easy) February 6, 2019

Let the Latin Grammy announce that Beyonce is doing a tribute to Celia Cruz, Gloria Estefan, Selena etc. on the Latin Grammys and I want y’all to keep that same energy y’all have about Jennifer Lopez doing a Motown tribute. — Shaunte (@JustShauny) February 5, 2019

Director of Grammys: We will hire the perfect artist to tribute to Motown Records… Me: Diana Ross, Beyonce? 🤩 Director: Jennifer 😉 Me: Jennifer Hudson?! 😀 Director: Jennifer Lopez😀 Me: LOPEZ!?!?! pic.twitter.com/FkmZt43slu — WildWiseFlower 🌻✌🏾 (@WiseFlower7) February 6, 2019

Every year the Grammys are aired during Black History Month and for this Motown tribute fans expected to see people of color perform for it. While we know Lopez is a talented entertainer some feel she should of took a backseat on this.

The Grammy Awards will be hosted by Alicia Keys and are set to air this Sunday, February 10th at 8 p.m.

See photos of Jennifer Lopez below!

ALSO TRENDING ON RICKEYSMILEYMORNINGSHOW.COM:

Jennifer Lopez Looking Like A Regular, Degular Girl [PHOTOS] 11 photos Launch gallery Jennifer Lopez Looking Like A Regular, Degular Girl [PHOTOS] 1. From “In Living Color” to movie scripts Source: 1 of 11 2. To On the 6 to J. Lo to this Source: 2 of 11 3. Headline clips Source: 3 of 11 4. She stayed grounded as the amounts rolled Source: 4 of 11 5. She’s real, I thought she told ya Source: 5 of 11 6. She’s really been on Oprah Source: 6 of 11 7. “Nothin’ phony, don’t hate on me” Source: 7 of 11 8. What you get is what you see Source: 8 of 11 9. Don’t be fooled by the rocks that she’s got Source: 9 of 11 10. She’s stil Jenny from the block Source: 10 of 11 11. Use to have a little, now she has a lot. Source: 11 of 11 Skip ad Continue reading Jennifer Lopez Looking Like A Regular, Degular Girl [PHOTOS] Jennifer Lopez Looking Like A Regular, Degular Girl [PHOTOS]

What In The Black History Month?: Jennifer Lopez To Give Motown Tribute At Grammy Awards was originally published on rickeysmileymorningshow.com