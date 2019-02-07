CLOSE
Pink Announces New Album, ‘Hurts To Be Human” Is Coming In April

Premiere Of Disney's 'Alice Through The Looking Glass' - Arrivals

Source: Jon Kopaloff / Getty

Pink is prepared to drop another single AND album on fans!

Appearing on Ellen on Wednesday (Feb 6.), the 39-year-old not only celebrated her star on the Hollywood Walk Of Fame, she revealed that the music video for her new single “Walk Me Home” is coming and that its set to be the lead single from her new album, Hurts To Be Human.

“I’m shooting a video in a week I think, with Michael Gracey, the director from The Greatest Showman. I’m really excited about that. He’s amazing,” Pink explained. “I have a new song, ‘Walk Me Home,’ and I have a new album Hurts to Be Human.”

As far as when the album is coming? She teased that too! “I think it comes out in April,” she shared.

