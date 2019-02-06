Last night Donald Trump gave his State of the Union address and he lied so much that Russ couldn’t even watch the whole thing. He said that we spend $7 trillion on Middle Eastern conflicts it’s more like 1.6 trillion. He also said that thousands of Americans are killed by illegal immigrants each year which (Russ says is an exaggeration) and made no mention of the domestic murderers. Trump is still lying to push his own agenda.

Don’t Miss Out! Follow The Russ Parr Show on Twitter and Instagram

Keep Up With The Russ Parr Morning Show On Facebook Too!

Close Thank you for subscribing!

#RussRant: State Of The Union Recap was originally published on blackamericaweb.com

Written By: Jamai Harris Posted February 6, 2019

Also On 100.3: