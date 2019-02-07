CLOSE
Health Scare For Soap Opera Star Susan Lucci

Soap Opera star Susan Lucci says she had a health scare with her heart.  The matriarch of ABC’s All My Children, says while she was shopping this past October it felt like an elephant was sitting on her chest.  The store’s manager immediately drove her to the hospital where tests showed she had two blocked arteries, requiring stents to be put in that evening.  According to the American Heart Association, heart disease is the number one killer of women.

Health Scare For Soap Opera Star Susan Lucci was originally published on tlcnaptown.com

