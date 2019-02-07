Third Season Of “Atlanta” Delayed

Well, the third season of the hit FX series, Atlanta, is getting delayed. The Hollywood Reporter says the series will not be returning until 2020. FX executives have said show star Donald Glover’s busy life has made things difficult, and they are choosing quality over quantity and releasing the show when the time is right. Atlanta’s second season ended last May.

It’s gonna be a long year.

