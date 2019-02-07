The Oscars will officially be hostless for the first time in 30 years. A spokesperson for the Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences confirmed to ABC News yesterday that there will not be a host this year. Comedian Kevin Hart was supposed to helm the show, but stepped down amid backlash over past homophobic tweets. The 91st Academy Awards will be held at the Dolby Theatre in Los Angeles on February 24th, and will air live on ABC.

Oscars Officially Going Hostless was originally published on tlcnaptown.com

Written By: JC Posted 12 hours ago

