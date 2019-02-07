Bishop T. Garrott Benjamin Jr. & How He Impacted The Lives Of Others

Bishop T. Garrott Benjamin Jr. has touched hundreds of thousands of lives throughout Central Indiana.

For decades, he has been an advocate for justice and education for all, sharing his message from the pulpit, television screen, classroom and book pages.

An author, Bishop Benjamin has written and released several books focusing on teaching and uplifting young black men and emphasizing the importance of the role black fathers in the community.

Beyond that, much of his community service and advocacy stemmed from his position as senior pastor of the Light of the World Christian Church in Indianapolis, using his leadership skills to teach his fellow peers and the future generations.

Bishop Benjamin was honored at WTLC’s 50th Anniversary Gala, hit the play button above, to see the the change that Bishop Benjamin has represented.

Posted 2 hours ago

