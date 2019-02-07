CLOSE
Columbus Focusing On Cracking Down On Drug Houses

In 2018, the City of Columbus filed more than 400 nuisance abatements.

Some neighborhoods in Columbus are getting hit hard due to reports of drug houses and illegal activity. City officials are cracking down on homes being used for drugs and gang activity.

“No family, regardless of where you live in the city of Columbus, should ever have to deal with this. Ever, “Columbus City Attorney Zach Klein said.

Facts, no family in their right mind wants to live next to a crack house. That’s why the city in the past two years have shut down 40 homes that were used for drug trafficking. Landlords and business owners have learned the hard way what happens when you turn a blind eye to criminals using their properties for no good.

“They don’t care,” Klein said. “And we’re going to make them care because we’re shutting down their property.”

Klein says most of the tips come from those who live in the community where these illegal acts occur. He encourages more to help the city keep everyone be able to go home to a safe home.

Source: 10TV

Columbus Focusing On Cracking Down On Drug Houses

