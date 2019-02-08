CLOSE
Superhero Guide To Black History Month: Serena Williams

Superhero Guide To Black History Month

Black History continues to happen everyday. This month, we decided create a Superhero Guide To Black History Month highlighting musicians, politicians, actors and athletes of influence who are not only dominating in their crafts, but are also helping shape culture in unforgettable ways. Below is a character guide to one of our featured heroes, Serena Williams.

Civilian Name: Serena Williams

Super Name: Tenny Blitz

Superpower: Serving In Everything

Origin: Tennis

Conquered Territory: With her phenomenal forehand, Serena Williams came into the tennis world and took it by storm. Serena began training in the early 90’s by her father, who also got her sisters into the sport. He wanted them to be phenomenal tennis players and live a normal teenage life. In 1999, Serena became the second African-American woman to win a Grand Slam. She has more trophies than one can count from the U.S. Open, French Open, Wimbledon, Australian Open as well as several gold medals in the Olympics.

Off the tennis court Serena is still serving in everything she does. She’s an accomplished entrepreneur in the fashion industry with her clothing line that helps women feel “strong, sexy and sophisticated.”  You can also catch her in advertisements for Nike , Gatorade and other businesses. If you didn’t know Serena is also a lover of music especially Beyonce, which the tennis star showed us how to drop it low in the video for “Sorry.”  Her beautiful face, exquisite body and lovely personality has landed her on the cover of magazines such as GQ, Vogue, Sports Illustrated and more. Just like every superhero, Serena has been tested, talked about and challenged, but has shown great strength to keep moving forward despite what critics say.

In 2017 at eight weeks pregnant Serena won the Australian Open and gave birth to her baby girl, Alexis Olympia Ohanian Jr. months later. In November she went on to marry the love of her life, Alexis Ohanian. After juggling all these different things she still makes time to serve underprivileged communities with her foundation as well as inspire young girls to focus and follow their dreams. Serena in 2018 topped the Forbes’ list as one of the highest-paid female athletes and is known for being the G.O.A.T!

PHOTO: Creative Services – iOne/Getty

Superhero Guide To Black History Month: Serena Williams was originally published on rickeysmileymorningshow.com

