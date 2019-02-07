Feature Story
Black History Month 2019: Sean Combs

Today for Black History Month 2019, we are highlighting the mogul Sean Combs.

2004 CFDA Fashion Awards - Arrivals - Diddy

Source: Dimitrios Kambouris / Getty

Birth Date: November 4, 1969

Hometown: New York City, New York

Fun Facts: 

  • Sean goes by many names such as Puff Daddy, P. Diddy, and simply Diddy
  • Sean is an entrepreneur, producer, and artist that started Bad Boy Entertainment in 1993
  • Sean is also known for his business endeavors with Ciroc, Revolt TV, and Sean John clothing
  • Sean signed the late Notorious B.I.G., Craig Mack and many other artists
  • Sean has 6 children
  • Sean attended Howard University
  • Sean got his start in the Music Business as an intern at Uptown Records

We thank you for your contributions Sean Combs.

2015 BET Awards - Show

13 photos Launch gallery

Black History Month 2019: Sean Combs was originally published on thebeatdfw.com

Photos
