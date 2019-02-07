Today for Black History Month 2019, we are highlighting the mogul Sean Combs.

Birth Date: November 4, 1969

Hometown: New York City, New York

Fun Facts:

Sean goes by many names such as Puff Daddy, P. Diddy, and simply Diddy

Sean is an entrepreneur, producer, and artist that started Bad Boy Entertainment in 1993

Sean is also known for his business endeavors with Ciroc, Revolt TV, and Sean John clothing

Sean signed the late Notorious B.I.G., Craig Mack and many other artists

Sean has 6 children

Sean attended Howard University

Sean got his start in the Music Business as an intern at Uptown Records

We thank you for your contributions Sean Combs.

Black History Month 2019: Sean Combs (PHOTOS) 13 photos Launch gallery Black History Month 2019: Sean Combs (PHOTOS) 1. Sean P. Diddy Combs Source:Getty 1 of 13 2. Lil Wayne and Diddy at the 2015 iHeartRadio Music Festival Source:Getty 2 of 13 3. Celebrities arrive at the 2015 Met Gala Source:Getty 3 of 13 4. p. diddy & Andre Harrell at urban aid party Source:Getty 4 of 13 5. Sean 'Diddy' Combs Hosts CIROC The New Year 2014 At Private Miami Estate Source:Getty 5 of 13 6. Diddy And Dirty Money - HMV Oxford Street Single Signing Source:Getty 6 of 13 7. Diddy and Mase at 11th Annual Nickelodeon's Kids Choice Awards Source:Getty 7 of 13 8. 50 Cent Hosts Party at The Hard Rock Source:Getty 8 of 13 9. Puff Daddy, Lil Kim - 'Interview Magizine 30th Anniversary Presents David LaChapelle's Source:Getty 9 of 13 10. 2015 BET Awards - Show Source:Getty 10 of 13 11. Diddy and Biggie Smalls at The 11th Annual Soul Train Music Awards Source:Getty 11 of 13 12. Radio One Spring Fest - Concert Source:Getty 12 of 13 13. FOX's 'The Four: Battle For Stardom' Season Finale Viewing Party Source:Getty 13 of 13 Skip ad Continue reading Black History Month 2019: Sean Combs (PHOTOS) Black History Month 2019: Sean Combs (PHOTOS)

Black History Month 2019: Sean Combs was originally published on thebeatdfw.com