"Behind The Lens, Hollywood's Independent Film Makers" Bill Duke

02.07.19
William Henry Duke, Jr. (born February 26, 1943) is an American actor, director, producer, and writer of film and television. Known for his physically imposing frame, Duke’s works primarily in the action and crime drama genres, but occasionally appears in comedy.[1] Frequently a character actor, he has starred opposite Arnold Schwarzenegger in Commando and Predator, and has appeared in films like American Gigolo, No Man’s Land, Bird on a Wire, Menace II Society, Exit Wounds, Payback, X-Men: The Last Stand and Mandy; he often plays characters related to law enforcement.

As a director, he has helmed episodes of numerous acclaimed and well-known television series including Cagney & Lacey, Hill Street Blues, The Twilight Zone, and American Playhouse, and the crime film Deep Cover and A Rage in Harlem, for which he was nominated for a Palme d’Or. He was director of the movie Sister Act 2 starring Whoopi Goldberg and Lauryn Hill.

Photos
