SMH: Gucci Apologizes For $890 ‘Backface Sweater’

Okay this Black History Month needs an absolute do-over. Luxury designer Gucci apologized Thursday for their new wool balaclava jumper because it happens to resemble blackface a little too much.

“Gucci deeply apologizes for the offense caused by the wool balaclava jumper,” the brand wrote in response to the backlash. “We consider diversity to be a fundamental value to be fully upheld, respected, and at the forefront of every decision we make.”

The $890 sweater was pulled from Gucci’s website and all physical stores. As you can see, it is black and covers up to the wearer’s nose with material. However, the red ring around the hole for the jumper’s mouth resembles a pair of lips, reminiscent of blackface or minstrel cartoons.

The reveal of the sweater comes only days after the state of Virginia found itself in some amazing hot water over multiple state officials who admitted to wearing black face to either portray Michael Jackson or something similar. Again, can we restart black history month?!

IMAGE CREDIT: Gucci

SMH: Gucci Apologizes For $890 ‘Backface Sweater’ was originally published on theboxhouston.com

