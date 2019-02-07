CLOSE
Feature Story
Trump Wants Americans To “Cherish The Dignity & Sanctity Of Human Life”

Donald Trump

Source: MANDEL NGAN / Staff / Getty

At the National Prayer Breakfast in Washington D.C. on Thursday, President Trump said the U.S must “build a culture ” that will cherish the “dignity and sanctity of human life.”

Trumps remarks come after many states have passed or are looking to pass legislation that will loosen restrictions for third party abortions . This is something that President Trump is strongly against.

Trump also went on to quote the bible when he said, “as the Lord says in Jeremiah, ‘before I formed you in the womb,  I knew you.’” He urges the American people to “choose greatness”

