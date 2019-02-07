Love And R&B’s #OHSOREALScenario

Tune in to the show tonight to catch another edition of the #OhSoReal Scenario ! Tonight, Tammy is asking for your advice, give us a call, (844) 258-8762 or feel free to leave your comments on our Facebook page!

Tammy and Jason have been married for four years. They have a great relationship, with one exception. One of Jason’s family members said some insulting things about her on a recent visit and Jason didn’t say or do anything. Tammy wound up leaving the get together early, alone. Tammy thinks that Jason should have come to her rescue. He says the relative didn’t really mean it and was joking around. Tonight, Tammy is asking if a spouse should say something when one of their family members speaks negatively about their significant other?

