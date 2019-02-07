People Share The Most Hilariously Illogical Reasons Their Toddlers Have Meltdowns

There are so many cute babies available for gushing over on the internet that sometimes we can all get caught up in a little bout of baby fever.

I mean, look at this baby dancing to some Young Dolph. How could you not just MELT?

It happens to the best of us, especially when all we see online is the positive portrayals of what it’s like to have a little one–so why not make a point of looking at some negative representations of having a child?

Here’s where Reddit comes in. A viral thread on the website recently asked parents, “What’s the most illogical thing your toddler had a breakdown over?” and the answers are absolutely hilarious. The type of hilarious that makes you laugh as a complete outsider, but if it happened to you, it would be anything but funny.

Take a look at some of these submissions and prepare to wipe all possible baby fever from your memory. It was fun while it lasted…

“My toddler lost it because the imaginary door on his imaginary fire truck wouldn’t open, and he was stuck inside.”

“My k id screamed at his balloons for an hour because they wouldn’t stop floating.”

“My son enjoys My Little Pony. However, we cannot refer to it as ‘My Little Pony’. He can say ‘My Little Pony’, but my wife and I must refer to it as ‘Your Little Pony’ or he loses his little mind.”

“My daughter dropped a pretzel and the dog ate it. She started bawling and threw her entire cup of pretzels on the floor. Spoiler alert: the dog ate those too.”

“My 2-year-old son heard my wife crumple up a receipt and for the next hour lost his mind that we had a cookie we were holding out on him. No amount of explaining could fix the situation.”

“Our daughter cried because she didn’t get to go to her parents’ wedding — seven years before she was born.”

“From the backseat my enraged toddler sobbed, ‘He’s looking out my window!’ He was mad because his brother was looking out of ‘his’ window instead of the other one.”

“Yesterday, our youngest son (1.5 years old) had a meltdown because I wouldn’t let him pour his apple juice on the cat.”

“Our toddler found a photo book of my wife and I before kids having fun on vacation. He melted down saying we went out for fun and didn’t take him. I told him, ‘It’s because you weren’t born yet.’ He fired back, ‘I exist! I’m right here!’”

“My son lost it because I wouldn’t let him get into the car parked next to us.”

“My son wanted me to wrap him like a burrito for bed. I did, but he was upset that I wrapped him like a bean burrito, crying, ‘I want to be a chicken and rice burrito!’”

“My daughter lost it because she wanted a twin sister (she has a twin sister).”

“My little guy, who loves hats, was very upset because he wanted to wear two hats. At once. To bed.”

People Share The Most Hilariously Illogical Reasons Their Toddlers Have Meltdowns was originally published on globalgrind.com

Written By: rebecahjacobs Posted 18 hours ago

Also On 100.3: