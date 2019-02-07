A new gunfire detection system introduced in Columbus has gone live in the Hilltop neighborhood, the city announced Thursday. The system uses a microphone to listen for and record gunfire in the area and sends location information to police cruisers in the neighborhood. Police hope this system will help law enforcement respond faster, and more quickly to incidents. The system can detect gunshots and the location of the shot, it actually works pretty cool, its first sent to a lab in California to make sure the sounds aren’t fireworks or car backfires, then a notification is sent to Columbus police. It all happens within 1 minute.

Source; 10tv

Columbus announces new gunfire detection system was originally published on mycolumbuspower.com

Written By: LadiesLoveLauny Posted 19 hours ago

