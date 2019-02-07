CLOSE
Entertainment
ARIANA GRANDE NOT ATTENDING GRAMMYS

Ariana Grande 'Dangerous Woman' Tour Opener - Phoenix

Source: Kevin Mazur / Getty

Ariana Grande will not be performing or attending the 2019 Grammy Awards this Sunday! Reports say she is beefin with the producers of the show because they were trying to control what songs she would perform and she was not having it.

Ariana Grande

Source: Republic Records

 

 

According to People.com, the 26-year-old felt “insulted” after producers refused to let her perform “7 Rings” during the show. Ariana and the producers reached a compromise where “7 Rings” would be part of a medley. Ariana pulled out after producers insisted that the second song would be one that they chose.

Ariana is nominated for two Grammys – Best Pop Solo Performance for her song “God is a Woman” and Best Pop Vocal Album for Sweetener.

 

Photos
