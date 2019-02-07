CLOSE
News
HomeNews

Louis Farrakhan Inducted Into Omega Psi Phi Fraternity [PHOTOS]

0 reads
Leave a comment

Text “RICKEY” to 71007 to join the Rickey Smiley Morning Show mobile club for exclusive news. (Terms and conditions).

Justice Or Else Mobilization

Source: Monica Morgan / Getty

Minister Louis Farrakhan is officially a part of purple and gold team. 

Sign Up For Our Newsletter!

Earlier this month, the 85-year-old Nation of Islam leader was initiated as a member of Omega Psi Phi at the fraternity’s Atlanta headquarters. No probate, but Farrakhan confirmed the news on Twitter with a celebratory photos in his Que paraphernalia. 

Not a stranger to HBCU traditions, Farrakhan attended Winston Salem Teachers College before it became Winston Salem State University on a track scholarship. 

Congrats, minister! 

See a list of other famous Omega men below… 

Celebrity Members Of Omega Psi Phi [PHOTOS]

10 photos Launch gallery

Celebrity Members Of Omega Psi Phi [PHOTOS]

Continue reading Celebrity Members Of Omega Psi Phi [PHOTOS]

Celebrity Members Of Omega Psi Phi [PHOTOS]

ALSO TRENDING ON RICKEYSMILEYMORNINGSHOW.COM:

Louis Farrakhan Inducted Into Omega Psi Phi Fraternity [PHOTOS] was originally published on rickeysmileymorningshow.com

comments – add yours
Videos
Latest
NEW MUSIC: Toni Braxton – Long As I…
 11 months ago
03.28.18
WGCI Summer Jam 2014
Prince & Paris Jackson Riding & Jamming to…
 1 year ago
01.07.18
Mary J. Blige attends the Floyd Mayweather/Manny Pacquiao fight in Las Vegas
Mary J Bilge Ex Husband Blames Being Hospitalized…
 1 year ago
01.07.18
President Obama
SZA Reacts To Being Featured on Barack Obama…
 1 year ago
01.07.18
Christian Louboutin Speaks On Cardi B.’s ‘Bodak Yellow’
 1 year ago
10.05.17
Jessie T. Usher Visits The Rickey Smiley Morning Show!
Usher Says He Doesn’t Have Herpes!
 1 year ago
09.08.17
Beyoncé’s Friends And Family Recreate Her Formation Look…
 1 year ago
09.04.17
Rolling StoneVerizon Wireless Pre-GRAMMY Concert with The Fugees
Fugees Has New Song [LISTEN]
 2 years ago
07.16.17
Jay-Z Drops Major Gems About His Personal Life…
 2 years ago
07.01.17
Did Jay-Z Slam Kim Kardashian On His New…
 2 years ago
07.01.17
Rihanna Proves Once Again That She’s Queen Of…
 2 years ago
06.27.17
Here’s How BET Kept Chris Brown And Karrueche…
 2 years ago
06.27.17
Tito Jackson “One Way Street” [NEW MUSIC]
 2 years ago
04.18.17
Dr. Conrad Murray Trial
Michael Jackson’s Doctor tells it all!!
 2 years ago
03.23.17
Photos
×
Don't show this to me again
Not now
Close