Justin Bieber Reveals He Abstained From Sex Before Marrying Hailey Baldwin

Justin Bieber and Hailey Baldwin are finally discussing their marriage for the first time!

The newlyweds sat down with Vogue for a joint interview, breaking down intimate details about their relationship. One of those details? They abstained until marriage before they had sex!

Justin revealed he was celibate for a full year before he reconnected with Baldwin, which means he didn’t have sex with Selena Gomez when the two reconciled in 2018. He admitted that he had a “legitimate problem” with sex and to heal his soul, he had to abstain from it.

“God doesn’t ask us not to have sex for him because he wants rules and stuff. He’s like, I’m trying to protect you from hurt and pain,” Bieber explained. “I think sex can cause a lot of pain. Sometimes people have sex because they don’t feel good enough. Because they lack self-worth. Women do that, and guys do that.”

He added that because of this decision, he was able to not only reconnect with Hailey but gain a wife as a reward. “I wanted to rededicate myself to God in that way because I really felt it was better for the condition of my soul. And I believe that God blessed me with Hailey as a result,” he said. “There are perks. You get rewarded for good behavior.”

However, Bieber’s enthusiasm doesn’t mean that there haven’t been rocky times in the relationship. “The thing is, marriage is very hard. That is the sentence you should lead with. It’s really effing hard,” Baldwin admitted. “I’m not going to sit here and lie and say it’s all a magical fantasy. It’s always going to be hard. It’s a choice. You don’t feel it every single day. You don’t wake up every day saying, ‘I’m absolutely so in love and you are perfect.’ That’s not what being married is. But there’s something beautiful about it anyway—about wanting to fight for something, commit to building with someone.”

“When I saw her last June, I just forgot how much I loved her and how much I missed her and how much of a positive impact she made on my life,” Bieber said. “I was like, ‘Holy cow, this is what I’ve been looking for.’”

