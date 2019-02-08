Shelved Album to be released in time for Marvin Gaye’s 80th Birthday

In honor of what would have been Marvin Gaye’s 80th birthday on April 2nd, Motown/UMe is announcing the upcoming release of a never-issued 1972 album.

The album which was the follow up to “What’s Goin On,” entitled, “You’re The Man,” will feature 17 of Gaye’s solo recordings from 1972, including the just-released “My Last Chance.” The new album is expected to arrive on March 29, only a few days before Gaye’s birthday on April 2, when the singer would have turned 80-years old. “You’re The Man” will be available on streaming platforms as well as on a double-vinyl physical set.

(source–SPIN)

Written By: JC Posted 11 hours ago

