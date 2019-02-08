JOY BEHAR: Condemned For Wearing Blackface On Halloween

Joy Behar is the latest public figure to come under fire for wearing blackface.

An old photo of The View co-host dressed as a “beautiful African woman” on Halloween has resurfaced. The comedian showed the photo on The View in 2016 and said she used makeup “that was a little bit darker than my skin.” She was 29 when the photo was taken.

The image has resurfaced as Virginia Governor Ralph Northam is in the news for using blackface 35 years ago while in medical school. This also comes about four months after Megyn Kelly was fired by NBC for defending people who wore blackface on Halloween.

Many on Twitter pointed out the hypocrisy. One user wrote, “Wow… @megynkelly was fired for just raising a discussion about blackface, not wearing it herself!”

Joy didn’t address the situation on today’s (Thursday’s) episode of The View, but if things continue to heat up she’ll have no choice.

Fasho Thoughts:

She may get a pass because she’s a liberal.

At least we know Megyn Kelly has her back.

Megyn Kelly must be loving this.

Look for journalists to hunt down all the blackface photos of celebs they can find now.

