Arena Football League Expanding to Columbus

Source: Pharoh Martin / Radio One

The Arena Football League announced that they are launching a team in Columbus which will begin this Spring! Their home games will be played at Nationwide Arena.

Ron Jaworski, the AFL chairman of the executive committee, said, “This is a banner day for the Arena Football League, with the return of one of the League’s most attractive markets that has proven to be comprised of loyal fans. We are going to deliver an AFL team that will immediately excite and draw in the people of Columbus.”

If you would like to become a season ticket holder, check out the information here.

 

Arena Football League Expanding to Columbus was originally published on www.mycolumbusmagic.com

