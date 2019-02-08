CLOSE
Entertainment
HomeEntertainment

Which Artist Declined To Perform at the Grammy’s?

2 reads
Leave a comment
2017 Billboard Music Awards - Press Room

Source: Steve Granitz / Getty

This year’s Grammy awards have been met with a lot of controversies. Ariana Grande just pulled out of her performance and folks are still trying to figure out how Jennifer Lopez was chosen to do the Motown tribute at the show. Now, a few A-list rappers have confirmed that they declined to perform and attend the award ceremony.

According to Esquire.com, rappers Drake, Kendrick Lamar, and Childish Gambino have all declined invitations to perform after feeling that they were snubbed last year. Show producer Ken Ehrlich told The New York Times that these artists “declined to comment on whether they would attend the show.” Ehrlich went on to say, ““The fact of the matter is, we continue to have a problem in the hip-hop world. When they don’t take home the big prize, the regard of the academy, and what the Grammys represent, continue to be less meaningful to the hip-hop community, which is sad.”

The Grammys airs on Sunday, February 10th on CBS at 8 p.m.

Will You Watch??

 

Which Artist Declined To Perform at the Grammy’s? was originally published on www.mycolumbusmagic.com

Also On 100.3:
Russ Parr Meet & Greet at Brothers
Russ Parr Visit to Cincinnati
37 photos
comments – add yours
Videos
Latest
NEW MUSIC: Toni Braxton – Long As I…
 11 months ago
03.28.18
WGCI Summer Jam 2014
Prince & Paris Jackson Riding & Jamming to…
 1 year ago
01.07.18
Mary J. Blige attends the Floyd Mayweather/Manny Pacquiao fight in Las Vegas
Mary J Bilge Ex Husband Blames Being Hospitalized…
 1 year ago
01.07.18
President Obama
SZA Reacts To Being Featured on Barack Obama…
 1 year ago
01.07.18
Christian Louboutin Speaks On Cardi B.’s ‘Bodak Yellow’
 1 year ago
10.05.17
Jessie T. Usher Visits The Rickey Smiley Morning Show!
Usher Says He Doesn’t Have Herpes!
 1 year ago
09.08.17
Beyoncé’s Friends And Family Recreate Her Formation Look…
 1 year ago
09.04.17
Rolling StoneVerizon Wireless Pre-GRAMMY Concert with The Fugees
Fugees Has New Song [LISTEN]
 2 years ago
07.16.17
Jay-Z Drops Major Gems About His Personal Life…
 2 years ago
07.01.17
Did Jay-Z Slam Kim Kardashian On His New…
 2 years ago
07.01.17
Rihanna Proves Once Again That She’s Queen Of…
 2 years ago
06.27.17
Here’s How BET Kept Chris Brown And Karrueche…
 2 years ago
06.27.17
Tito Jackson “One Way Street” [NEW MUSIC]
 2 years ago
04.18.17
Dr. Conrad Murray Trial
Michael Jackson’s Doctor tells it all!!
 2 years ago
03.23.17
Photos
×
Don't show this to me again
Not now
Close