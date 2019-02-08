Which Artist Declined To Perform at the Grammy’s?

This year’s Grammy awards have been met with a lot of controversies. Ariana Grande just pulled out of her performance and folks are still trying to figure out how Jennifer Lopez was chosen to do the Motown tribute at the show. Now, a few A-list rappers have confirmed that they declined to perform and attend the award ceremony.

According to Esquire.com, rappers Drake, Kendrick Lamar, and Childish Gambino have all declined invitations to perform after feeling that they were snubbed last year. Show producer Ken Ehrlich told The New York Times that these artists “declined to comment on whether they would attend the show.” Ehrlich went on to say, ““The fact of the matter is, we continue to have a problem in the hip-hop world. When they don’t take home the big prize, the regard of the academy, and what the Grammys represent, continue to be less meaningful to the hip-hop community, which is sad.”

The Grammys airs on Sunday, February 10th on CBS at 8 p.m.

Will You Watch??

