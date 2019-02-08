Russ recently had a pretty interesting conversation with a Trump supporter. This particular person does not believe that all Trump Supporters are racist and Russ disagrees. How do you support a racist if you’e not racist yourself? And as far as being a Black Trump supporter…that’s a whole different issue.

Don’t Miss Out! Follow The Russ Parr Show on Twitter and Instagram

Keep Up With The Russ Parr Morning Show On Facebook Too!

Close Thank you for subscribing!

#RussRant: Black Trump Supporters was originally published on blackamericaweb.com

Written By: Jamai Harris Posted 6 hours ago

Also On 100.3: