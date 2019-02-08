Some names just have an old school feel to them. DL has listed his top 10 old school names. If you have one of these names don’t get in your feelings, it’s not a bad thing. Roosevelt, Sylvester, and Ruth all made the list! Listen to the audio above and let us know if your name made the list.

Don’t Miss Out! Follow The D.L. Hughley Show on Twitter and Instagram & Keep Up On Facebook Too!

Close Thank you for subscribing!

DL’s Top 10 Names That Let You Know You’re Old School was originally published on blackamericaweb.com

Written By: Jamai Harris Posted 7 hours ago

Also On 100.3: