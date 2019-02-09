Manchild’s Combo Of Funk and Soul Continues To Live On For Fans

Manchild paid their dues in local clubs for most of the early and mid-’70s, before they were signed in 1977.

Their funk and soul sound helped them to create their own niche that continues to inspire various artists today. Plus if that’s enough, out of the group’s alumnus, Kenneth Edmonds, aka Babyface, who became both a top-selling artist and massively successful producer and songwriter. Followed by lead singer/guitarist Reggie Griffin, who also carried on with a career.

In 2017, the group and many fans said goodbye to Charles “Chuckie” Bush, who was a member of the group and one of the city’s top musicians from the past four decades.

Manchild was honored at WTLC’s 50th Anniversary Gala, hit the play button above, to see the the change that he has represented for multiple decades.

