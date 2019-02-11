Five Artist That Should Have Done the Motown Tribute Instead of Jennifer Lopez

Social media was already wondering was Jennifer Lopez was picked to lead the GRAMMYS Motown tribute when the announcement was made. Motown fans thought since it was black history month that the GRAMMYS would pick someone African-American or with Motown influence.
And it was no surprise when she hit the stage and social media lit up with objections. We think Jennifer looked great and did better than expected. But for the sake of conversation we’ve come up with five people that we would rather see do a Motown tribute that Jennifer Lopez.
1) Jennifer Hudson
2) Lalah Hathaway
3) Gladys Knight
4) Fantashia
5) Beyonce
