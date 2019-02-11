CLOSE
Entertainment
HomeEntertainment

Five Artist That Should Have Done the Motown Tribute Instead of Jennifer Lopez

3 reads
Leave a comment

 

61st Annual GRAMMY Awards - Inside

Source: Emma McIntyre / Getty

Social media was already wondering was Jennifer Lopez was picked to lead the GRAMMYS Motown tribute when the announcement was made.  Motown fans thought since it was black history month that the GRAMMYS would pick someone African-American or with Motown influence.

Get Breaking News & Exclusive Contest in Your Inbox:  

And it was no surprise when she hit the stage and social media lit up with objections.  We think Jennifer looked great and did better than expected.  But for the sake of conversation we’ve come up with five people that we would rather see do a Motown tribute that Jennifer Lopez.

1) Jennifer Hudson

2016 BET Awards - Show

Source: Kevin Winter/BET / Getty

2) Lalah Hathaway

2010 Essence Music Festival - Day 3

Source: Erika Goldring / Getty

3) Gladys Knight

Gladys Knight

Source: Sanerica Davis / Radio One Houston

4) Fantashia

Cincinnati Music Festival Day Three

Source: CMF / Cincinnati Music Festival

5) Beyonce

Global Citizen Festival: Mandela 100 - Show

Source: Kevin Mazur / Getty

 

We Love J. Lo, And She’s A Great Performer But Not For The Grammys’ Motown Tribute

16 photos Launch gallery

We Love J. Lo, And She’s A Great Performer But Not For The Grammys’ Motown Tribute

Continue reading We Love J. Lo, And She’s A Great Performer But Not For The Grammys’ Motown Tribute

We Love J. Lo, And She’s A Great Performer But Not For The Grammys’ Motown Tribute

[caption id="attachment_3022546" align="aligncenter" width="683"] Source: Alexander Tamargo / Getty[/caption] In all fairness, Jennifer Lopez is a dynamic entertainer who we love to watch perform, but she’s not quite the act we want to see during a Motown tribute. J. Lo will hit the stage to honor the legendary label’s 60th anniversary and give a glimpse of what we can expect from the full “Motown 60: A Grammy Celebration,” which will take place at L.A.’s Microsoft Theater on Feb. 12 and air April 21 on CBS, Rap-Up reports. We don’t have much information about the tribute or who else will be involved, but we know Black Twitter ain’t feeling it. Keep scrolling to see their reactions:

 

The Latest:

 

Five Artist That Should Have Done the Motown Tribute Instead of Jennifer Lopez was originally published on www.mycolumbusmagic.com

comments – add yours
Videos
Latest
NEW MUSIC: Toni Braxton – Long As I…
 11 months ago
03.28.18
WGCI Summer Jam 2014
Prince & Paris Jackson Riding & Jamming to…
 1 year ago
01.07.18
Mary J. Blige attends the Floyd Mayweather/Manny Pacquiao fight in Las Vegas
Mary J Bilge Ex Husband Blames Being Hospitalized…
 1 year ago
01.07.18
President Obama
SZA Reacts To Being Featured on Barack Obama…
 1 year ago
01.07.18
Christian Louboutin Speaks On Cardi B.’s ‘Bodak Yellow’
 1 year ago
10.05.17
Jessie T. Usher Visits The Rickey Smiley Morning Show!
Usher Says He Doesn’t Have Herpes!
 1 year ago
09.08.17
Beyoncé’s Friends And Family Recreate Her Formation Look…
 1 year ago
09.04.17
Rolling StoneVerizon Wireless Pre-GRAMMY Concert with The Fugees
Fugees Has New Song [LISTEN]
 2 years ago
07.16.17
Jay-Z Drops Major Gems About His Personal Life…
 2 years ago
07.01.17
Did Jay-Z Slam Kim Kardashian On His New…
 2 years ago
07.01.17
Rihanna Proves Once Again That She’s Queen Of…
 2 years ago
06.27.17
Here’s How BET Kept Chris Brown And Karrueche…
 2 years ago
06.27.17
Tito Jackson “One Way Street” [NEW MUSIC]
 2 years ago
04.18.17
Dr. Conrad Murray Trial
Michael Jackson’s Doctor tells it all!!
 2 years ago
03.23.17
Photos
×
Don't show this to me again
Not now
Close